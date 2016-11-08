Astana Pro Team: Kazakhstani riders won seven world races in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last weekend, a meeting of Astana Pro Team management was held in Astana for summing up the past season and outlining the tasks for the next year.

Along with General Manager Alexander Vinokourov, the capital of Kazakhstan was visited by the Team Sports Manager Dmitriy Fofonov, as well as by Alexander Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli, Stefano Zanini, Maurizio Mazzoleni, Dmitriy Sedoun, Sergei Yakovlev, the sports directors, and Bruno Cenghialta, a newly-qualified Sports Director.

The meeting was held under the guidance of President of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation Darkhan Kaletayev, where the reports on the current year results of Astana Pro Team and Vino 4-ever continental teams were presented

So, having finished the season with the win of Alexey Lutsenko at the Tour of Hainan, this year, Astana Pro Team won thirty four victories, seven of which belonged to the Kazakhstani riders.

"I think we had a successful season, we won the grand tour with Vincenzo Nibali and a large number other races. Seven competitions were won by our Kazakhstani riders and we are pleased over it," Alexander Vinokourov, the General Manager, said.

As for the next year, Astana Pro Team also expects many changes.

"In the course of the meeting, we showed a renewed uniform of the team that in the new year will get a more modern design, by maintaining, at the same time, traditional turquoise colour of jersey, so loved by the fans. We select Giordana instead of Moa factory," Vinokourov continued.

The team also expects changes with regard to bicycles. As known, the riders of Astana will use the bicycles of Argon 18 brand beginning from 2017.

In addition, it was announced that in the new season the team will consist of 28 riders, 9 of which will appear for the first time in the colours of the Kazakhstan's professional team. The issue on inclusion of one more Kazakhstani "neo-pro" into the team is under consideration.

The sports directors also compiled a competitive calendar of riders for the next season. Thus, it became known that the main goal of the team will be the Giro d'Italia, a grand tour, where Fabio Aru, an Italian Captain of the Team, will go on his marks. The sports directors are planning to appoint Jakob Fuglsang, a silver medalist of the last Olympiad and Miguel Angel Lopez, a Colombian rider as the captains at the Tour de France. As for the Vuelta a España, according to preliminary information, Fabio Aru will once again go on his marks.

"Traditionally, Kazakhstani riders, Andrey Zeits, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev and Alexey Lutsenko will be among team members for grand tours. Maybe, we will also try Daniil Fominykh and Artyom Zakharov," the General Manager said.

In addition, the date of the traditional team presentation also became known.

"We decided to make a presentation in honour of the 25th Anniversary of Independence of our country in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. I think, it is very symbolic. So we invite all in Astana on December 11 - we will bring there the whole team, and it will be a great event, come!" Alexander Vinokourov concluded.



Source: Astana Pro Team website