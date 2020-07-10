  • kz
    Astana Pro Team name roster for Virtual Tour de France Stage 3

    11:23, 10 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's cycling team Astana Pro Team have unveiled their four-rider selection for the third stage of the Virtual Tour de France, Kazinform cites olympic.kz.

    The third stage of the Virtual Tour de France is set to take place on July 11.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by four riders: Omar Fraile, Luis Leon Sanchez, Zhandos Bizhigitov, and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

    The third stage's distance is 48 kilometers with two ascends of 3 category of complexity.


