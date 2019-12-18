Astana Pro Team presents its roster for 2020 season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The official team presentation of the UCI WorldTour Astana Pro Team was held in Calpe, Spain. Surrounded by the team’s sponsors and international media 27 of the 28 riders from the new roster were presented as Artyom Zakharov these days is taking part in the UCI Track World Cup in Brisbane, Australia, the team informs on its website.

Alexander Aranburu (ESP), Zhandos Bizhigitov (KAZ), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Hernando Bohorquez (COL), Rodrigo Contreras (COL), Laurens De Vreese (BEL), Fabio Felline (ITA), Daniil Fominykh (KAZ), Omar Fraile (ESP), Jakob Fuglsang (DEN), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (DEN), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Hugo Houle (CAN), Ion Izagirre (ESP), Gorka Izagirre (ESP), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Merhawi Kudus (ERI), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Oscar Rodriguez (ESP), Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP), Nikita Stalnov (KAZ), Harold Tejada (COL), Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) and Artyom Zakharov (KAZ) will represent the Kazakh team throughout the 2020 cycling season.

«Today we are starting our 15th season. A long way has been done so far and we have achieved many big goals. But I am sure, that many great and amazing things are still lying further ahead. We are starting the new season completely ready and high motivated for something more. I would like to congratulate all Astana Pro Team on a very beautiful and successful season we had in 2019 and I’d like to wish the guys to reach even bigger successes in the upcoming year. I thank all our sponsors for staying next to us in the new season and for supporting our ambitious sports project,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Pro Team.

After the audience had seen the highlights from the last 14 years of the team, Alexandr Vinokurov was proud to announce the resigning of longtime partner Premier Tech for another three years. With more visibility, Premier Tech will be seen on the newly designed jersey by Giordana next to the main team sponsor Samruk-Kazyna.

Another special feature of the jersey will be found on the back. 2020 will be the team’s 15th season in the highest level of pro cycling. Therefore, the designer honored the biggest wins in the team’s history, the Olympics, Giro d`Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España on the backside of the jersey.

The new bike, Wilier 0 SLR, the first ultra-lightweight racing bike with disc brakes and fully integrated cables in the colors of the Kazakh team was presented in a spectacular way to the guests at the presentation.

To celebrate and round off a successful evening, sponsor Vini Fantini produced a special bottle of wine to celebrate the upcoming 15th season of Astana Pro Team.

During the Media Day just after the official part of the team’s presentation, the Astana leaders shared their main goals in the 2020 season. Jakob Fuglsang will take the leading role in the team at the Giro d’Italia, while Miguel Angel Lopez is going to debut at the Tour de France. The national champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko will aim the Tour de Flanders and the Ardennes classics before joining Miguel Angel Lopez at the Tour de France. Next to that, Lutsenko will participate in the Olympic Games.