Astana Pro Team racer Andriy Grivko won Tour Méditerranéen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous multi-day cycling event La Méditerranéenne (or Tour Méditerranéen) came to an end, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Belgian athlete Jan Bakelants from AG2R won the final stage of the race. Arnold Jeannesson from Cofidis became the second. One more French cyclist Alexander Geniez from FDJ came the third.

Astana Pro Team racer Andriy Grivko finished the 10th at the final stage and kept a leading position in total score. Eros Capecchi became the 17th. Andrey Zeits finished the 22nd. Other team members' results are as following: Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev - 52nd, Daniil Fominykh - 57th and Laurens De Vreese fell out of the race.