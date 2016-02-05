  • kz
    ‘Astana Pro Team’ racer Guardini came 4th at Dubai Tour 2nd stage

    07:59, 05 February 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second stage of the Dubai Tour with the length of 183 km, Kazinform learnt from www.cyclingnews.com.

    Elia Viviay from Sky finished the first. Italian racer Sasha Modolo from Lampre-Merida claimed the second. One more racer from Italy Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) became the third.

    Astana cycling club racer Andrea Guardini finished the fourth. Other team racers’ results are as following: Laurens De Vreese - 17th, Lieuwe Westra – 26th, Gatis Smukulis – 40th, Ruslan Tleubayev –55th, Dmitry Gruzdev – 59th, Daniil Fominykh – 68th, Lars Boom – 95th.

    Sport Astana Pro Team News
