Astana Pro Team racer Landa won Vuelta stage 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Spanish racer of Astana Pro Team Mike Landa won the 11th stage of Vuelta marathon cycling race, Sports.kz informs.

The sportsmen rode 138 km en mountainous route. The best result was demonstrated by Spanish racer Landa. His team mate Italian Fabio Aru finished the second, while Ian Boswell from the U.S. Sky cam e the third. The other racers of Astana finished with the following results: Diego Rosa - 10th, Andrey Zeits - 43rd, Louis Leon Sanches - 44th, Dario Cataldo - 61st and Alessandro Vanotti - 117th.