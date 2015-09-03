  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team racer Landa won Vuelta stage 11

    08:37, 03 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Spanish racer of Astana Pro Team Mike Landa won the 11th stage of Vuelta marathon cycling race, Sports.kz informs.

    The sportsmen rode 138 km en mountainous route. The best result was demonstrated by Spanish racer Landa. His team mate Italian Fabio Aru finished the second, while Ian Boswell from the U.S. Sky cam e the third. The other racers of Astana finished with the following results: Diego Rosa - 10th, Andrey Zeits - 43rd, Louis Leon Sanches - 44th, Dario Cataldo - 61st and Alessandro Vanotti - 117th.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!