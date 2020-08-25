  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team ready for first Grand Tour of 2020 cycling season

    07:48, 25 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of 2020 cycling season, the Tour de France, which will be held from August 29th to September 20th, its official website reads.

    Team's roster: Miguel Angel Lopez, Alexey Lutsenko, Luis Leon Sanchez, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Hugo Houle, Omar Fraile and Harold Tejada.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Dmitri Sedoun and Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.letour.fr/en/


    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!