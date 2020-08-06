Astana Pro Team revealed roster for Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the second edition of the French one-day race Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, which will be held tomorrow, on August 6th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's roster includes Miguel Angel Lopez, Aleksandr Vlasov, Oscar Rodriguez, Luis Leon Sanchez, Harold Tejada, Hernando Bohorquez and Merhawi Kudus.

Dmitriy Fofonov and Dmitri Sedoun will serve as sports directors in race.