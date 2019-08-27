Astana Pro Team reveals Tour of Almaty 2019 roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is coming to the Tour of Almaty, which will be held from August 30th to 31st, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's line-up includes Yevgeniy Gidich, Daniil Fominykh, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yuriy Natarov, Nikita Stalnov and Artyom Zakharov.

Assan Bazayev will serve as sports director in race.

You can find more information about the race at https://tourofalmaty.kz/en/