Astana Pro Team rider finished 2nd in final stage of Tour de Pologne

KRAKOW. KAZINFORM - The final day of the Tour de Pologne saw Canadian Hugo Houle quite active in the day`s break and stayed away for most of the stage. On the final circuit of the day, the breakaway got caught and another bunch sprint was on the cards. On the overall ranking, Jakob Fuglsang finished the week with a second place on the overall ranking, Kazinform cites the official website of Astana Pro Team.

The final stage of the Tour de Pologne started in Zakopane and covered 188km with a frantic finale in Krakow.

Right after the start, a group of five riders, including Astana`s rider Hugo Houle formed the day`s break and built up an advantage of more than five minutes. With less than 100km to go, the group at the front had still almost three minutes gap.

The Hugo Houle breakaway was gone for most of the stage, but as the pace at the front of the peloton started to increase the lead of the break fell quickly. And only with some kilometers to go, the flight of the Hugo Houle breakaway came to an end. The stage ended with another bunch sprint.

On the overall ranking, Jakob Fuglsang finished the week off with a second place in the general classification.

«In general, I am happy with my performance and results here. The only chance I had to win a stage was yesterday but there was one guy faster but yeah that happens. All in all, I am satisfied as it was my first participation at the Tour de Pologne and it is a nice race, maybe this year, there weren’t that much stages for me to go for a win, but it was a good training. Now I am on the way to Italy for Lombardia,» said Jakob Fuglsang.