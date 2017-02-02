Astana Pro Team rider Minali 5th at Tour of Dubai
19:39, 02 February 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The third tour of the Tour of Dubai multi-day race (200km) ended today, Sports.kz reported.
German cyclist from Trek-Segafredo John Degenkolb won the race. South African cyclist Reinardt Janse van Rensburg from Dimension Data finished the second, and Sonny Colbrelli from Italy (Bahrain-Merida) came the third.
Riccardo Minali from Astana Pro Team finished the stage with the fifth result.
Tour of Dubai. 3rd stage
Dubai — Al Aqah. 200km
1. John Degenkolb (Germany, Trek-Segafredo) — 4:03:08
2. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SAR, Dimension Data)
3. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy, Bahrain-Merida)
5. Riccardo Minali (Italy, Astana Pro Team).