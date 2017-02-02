  • kz
    Astana Pro Team rider Minali 5th at Tour of Dubai

    19:39, 02 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The third tour of the Tour of Dubai multi-day race (200km) ended today, Sports.kz reported.

    German cyclist from Trek-Segafredo John Degenkolb won the race. South African cyclist Reinardt Janse van Rensburg from Dimension Data finished the second, and Sonny Colbrelli from Italy (Bahrain-Merida) came the third.

    Riccardo Minali from Astana Pro Team finished the stage with the fifth result. 

     

    Tour of Dubai. 3rd stage
    Dubai — Al Aqah. 200km
    1. John Degenkolb (Germany, Trek-Segafredo) — 4:03:08
    2.     Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SAR, Dimension Data)
    3.     Sonny Colbrelli (Italy, Bahrain-Merida)

    5. Riccardo Minali (Italy, Astana Pro Team). 

    Sport Astana Pro Team
