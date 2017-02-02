Astana Pro Team rider Minali 5th at Tour of Dubai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The third tour of the Tour of Dubai multi-day race (200km) ended today, Sports.kz reported.

German cyclist from Trek-Segafredo John Degenkolb won the race. South African cyclist Reinardt Janse van Rensburg from Dimension Data finished the second, and Sonny Colbrelli from Italy (Bahrain-Merida) came the third.

Riccardo Minali from Astana Pro Team finished the stage with the fifth result.

Tour of Dubai. 3rd stage

Dubai — Al Aqah. 200km

1. John Degenkolb (Germany, Trek-Segafredo) — 4:03:08

2. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SAR, Dimension Data)

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Italy, Bahrain-Merida)



5. Riccardo Minali (Italy, Astana Pro Team).