Astana Pro Team riders hit by car in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Riders of Astna Pro Team were hit today by a car while training in Spain, Kazinform reports.

«Yevgeniy Gidich and Vadim Pronskiy were hit by a car while training in Altea, Spain. Both riders have been moved to the hospital shortly after the accident,» the team informs via Twitter.

As per the information provided, «Gidich escaped with a small hand bruising, while Pronskiy has got a serious knee injury and a few stitches have been applied on his chin.»