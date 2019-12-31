  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team riders hit by car in Spain

    11:59, 31 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Riders of Astna Pro Team were hit today by a car while training in Spain, Kazinform reports.

    «Yevgeniy Gidich and Vadim Pronskiy were hit by a car while training in Altea, Spain. Both riders have been moved to the hospital shortly after the accident,» the team informs via Twitter.

    As per the information provided, «Gidich escaped with a small hand bruising, while Pronskiy has got a serious knee injury and a few stitches have been applied on his chin.»


    Tags:
    Incidents Astana Pro Team Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!