  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team riders visit Kazakhstani pavilion at EXPO 2015 in Milan (PHOTO)

    18:11, 02 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After wrapping up their successful participation in the 2015 Giro d'Italia race, Astana Pro Team riders paid a visit to Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO 2015 in Milan, Sports.kz reports.

    Fabio Aru, Mikel Landa and Diego Rosa were surprised with interactive and multimedia technologies used in the pavilion, Astana Pro Team's Twitter account says. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO 2015 in Milan is full of surprises. It is divided into 6 zones dedicated to agriculture, live stock breeding, aquaculture, ecology, soil management and astonishing facts about Kazakhstan. Besides, it is one of the most frequently visited pavilions at the exhibition.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Sport EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!