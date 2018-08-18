Astana Pro Team's Chernetskii takes overall lead at Arctic Race of Norway after Stage 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team rider Sergei Chernetskii takes overall lead at the Arctic Race of Norway after the second stage.

Nervous stage was characterized with a lot of attacks and a heavy wind, which split peloton several times, Astana Pro Team official website reads.



"It was quit fast, tough and hard race with a strong wind during the whole day. Our team was always in front of the peloton and controlled the race, and during one of the attacks from the group, we answered with Jakob Fuglsang and escaped to the breakaway. At the one of the hard climbs Jakob pulled like a machine, and most of the riders were dropped, so we stayed only three riders in the lead. Jakob did an incredible work today; he was always at the first position and set the hard pace. I'm very happy for the today's result, day by day I feel myself better and better and hope to save the leaders jersey till the final podium of the race," commented Sergei Chernetskii after the stage.

Finally, Chernetskii finished fifth, at the same time with the stage winner Joyce Colin, and thanks to bonus seconds that he earned by winning final intermediate sprint, he becomes the new leader of the race with the two stages ahead.