  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Pro Team’s roster for Tour de France announced

    13:48, 30 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team has announced its roster for the biggest cycling event around the world - the famous Grand tour - Tour de France, which will be held from July 7th to 29th, Kazinform cites the team's press service.

    Team's roster: Magnus Cort, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Jakob Fuglsang, Omar Fraile, Jesper Hansen, Tanel Kangert, Luis Leon Sanchez and Michael Vangren.

    Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Bruno Cenghialta and Lars Michaelsen.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!