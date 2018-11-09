Astana Pro Team signs Hernando Bohórquez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team signed a one-year deal with the Colombian rider Hernando Bohórquez, who will join the Kazakh team from January 1st, 2019.

"I am grateful to Astana Pro Team for this huge opportunity. I am very happy and super motivated coming to this fantastic project. I am ready to give my all to help the team in reaching the biggest goals. I hope the new 2019 season will be a very exciting and successful for the whole Astana Team," said Hernando Bohórquez.

Hernando Bohórquez (26) is a climber with some good abilities in time trial races. In 2018 he represented the continental team Manzana Postobon, getting some strong performances. For example, he finished second in the general classification of the Tour of Quinghai Lake, the Astana's official website reads.

Bohórquez had a good start of his cycling career with a solid 7th place at the Under 23 UCI Road World Championships in 2012 and 2014 and a 3rd place at the Under 23 Pan American Championships in 2014. In 2015 he took a bronze medal in the individual time trial of the Colombian National Championships, while in 2017 did the whole Vuelta a España. Besides all these results, Hernando won a few local races of Colombian national calendar.

"We are curious about the WorldTour start of Hernando Bohórquez, but he already showed some strong performances in Europe, especially at the World Championships. We bring Hernando as a rider, who can provide a good help in the high mountains to our leader Miguel Angel Lopez. They know each other very well, they train together and I think, this could help the team at the Grand tours. Let's see how it will work in 2019," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.