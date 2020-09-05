Astana Pro Team stays in front on windy day, Tour de France, Stage 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The peloton of the Tour de France lived a tough day today at stage 7 with a strong cross wind blowing almost all day from start in Millau to finish in Lavaur (168 km).

The race has immediately exploded with attacks in front of the bunch, which led to enormous split in the peloton shortly after the start of the stage.

The riders of Astana Pro Team spent a very good day, always staying in the leading group and keeping its leader Miguel Angel Lopez in front. With some 35 km to go Astana Pro Team moved in front of the bunch, increasing the pace in the leading group and creating new echelons, the Team’s official website reads.

«We knew very well about wind situation today and it was expected that with some 40 km to go there will be a strong cross wind. So, we had a plan to come in front and to increase the pace to see if some of rivals could be dropped out. Together with other teams we made a good selection in the front group, while our riders did a phenomenal job for Miguel Angel Lopez. It was a good day for us, the guys worked really well together. Tomorrow we will hit the Pyrenees and this weekend is going to be a tough one,» said Dmitri Sedoun, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

«I am really happy with this day and my teammates, who were very strong today and did a fantastic job. Thanks to them I was able to stay in front and to gain some time on a few of my rivals. Well, we passed this day quite well, but the new hard stages are still to come,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The Belgian rider Wout Van Aert won today’s stage in a sprint from the leading group, while Miguel Angel Lopez finished safety in this group surrounded by six teammates. Hugo Houle became the best Astana’s performer today, finishing 11th in sprint after many hours of hard work in front of the bunch.

After this stage Lopez moved up to 8th position, still +0.13 behind the race leader Adam Yates.

The Tour de France will continue today with the first Pyrenees stage from Cazères to Loudenvielle. It will be intense 141-km-long race with 3 serious climbs on the distance: Col de Menté (1st category, 6.9 km, 8.1%), Port de Balès (HC category, 12.2 km, 7.6%) and Col de Peyresourde (1st category, 9.7 km, 7.5%) with just 11 km far from the finish line.