NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in 1.Pro one-day race Clasica de Almeria, which will be held in Spain on February 16th, the team informs on its website.

Team's roster: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Omar Fraile, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Oscar Rodriguez, Luis Leon Sanchez and Nikita Stalnov.

Sports directors in race: Alexander Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli.