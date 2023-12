NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has announced its roster for the monumental Paris- Roubaix classic race to be held in France this Sunday, April 14.

As Olympic.kz informs, seven riders will represent Kazakhstan at the event. They are Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Magnus Cort, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Daniil Fominykh, Laurens De Vreese and Hugo Houle.