Astana Pro Team to take part in BincBank Tour 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race BinckBank Tour, which will be held in Netherlands and Belgium from September 29th to October 3rd, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's roster will include Zhandos Bizhigitov, Hernando Bohorquez, Laurens De Vreese, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Davide Martinelli.

Dmitri Sedoun and Sergey Yakovlev will serve as sports directors in race.