    Astana Pro Team to take part in Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2020

    11:14, 18 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the last monumental classic race of the season - the Ronde Van Vlaanderen (Tour of Flanders), which will be held tomorrow, on October 18th.

    Team's roster: Hugo Houle, Daniil Fominykh, Davide Martinelli, Yevgeniy Gidich, Laurens De Vreese, Artyom Zakharov, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.rondevanvlaanderen.be/nl/rvv/elite-mannen


