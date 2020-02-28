  • kz
    Astana Pro Team to vie for top honors at Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne

    09:47, 28 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will participate in the 1.Pro classic race Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, which will be held in Belgium on Sunday, 1st March.

    Team's roster: Alex Aranburu, Zhandos Bizighitov, Hugo Houle, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Davide Martinelli, Fabio Felline and Laurens De Vreese, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.kuurne-brussel-kuurne.be


    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling для ANSA
