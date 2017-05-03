Astana process can lead to ceasefire - political expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to political scientist Adil Kaukenov, the next round of Astana talks on the situation in Syria gives a chance to find common ground for a ceasefire.

"Everyone knows what is happening in Syria. A protracted conflict in this country made it a hotspot in global politics, not just Middle East. Therefore, peace needs to be established there, and the entire world is making efforts for this. It was very difficult to get the armed opposition to participate in the fourth round of negotiations. And it was a serious breakthrough for both Kazakhstani diplomacy and all parties involved in resolving the conflict. Thus, the main expectation from this fourth round is to get all parties to sit at a negotiating table. Especially, given the US missile strike and Russian aviation strikes on armed opposition added to the situation heating up. In general, in order to ease tensions it is expected that the parties will seek a way out of the situation," said Adil Kaukenov.

According to him, the very fact the parties are ready to sit at the negotiating table in Astana is a positive signal.

The expert noted that it is too early to talk about any kind of settlement in Syria, another round of talks gives a chance to find common ground in reaching a ceasefire.