Astana process: China hopes for breakthrough in Syrian conflict resolution

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The oncoming dialogue of the Syrian authorities with the country's opposition will complement the Geneva process. China hopes that the dialogue will give positive results and will lay foundation for the talks. Representative of the Chinese MFA Hua Chunying said it at a regular press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“China believes that political and diplomat approach is the only real way for regulation of the crisis in Syria. In recent years, we have observed intensification of the efforts of the international community on boosting political resolution of the Syrian conflict. Recently, the UN Security Council has adopted Resolution No.2336, on relevant countries' efforts to push for a ceasefire in the territory of Syria and to assist in peaceful talks between the conflicting parties of Syria,” said she.

According to her, China adheres to a positive approach to all propositions and methods contributing to political regulation of the Syrian conflict.

“China hopes for achievement of a breakthrough in promotion of the political process in Syria at the oncoming meeting in Astana,” she emphasized.

In her words, China supports Geneva process on Syria and is ready to continue playing a constructive role in ensuring speedy achievement of long-term peace and stability in Syria.