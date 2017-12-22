Astana process: Formation of working group for release of detainees in Syria agreed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov summarized the eighth round of the Astana process on resolving the conflict in Syria held on December 21-22 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The head of the Kazakh foreign ministry read out the joint statement of Iran, Russia, and Turkey regarding the results of this round of talks. In the document, the parties once again highlight the achievements in the fight against terrorism in Syria, against Daesh in particular, and the liberation of the Syrian territories from the above terrorist organization. The three countries reaffirm their determination to continue the cooperation so that to eradicate terrorism completely and prevent the international terrorists from moving to other countries and regions.

The document also underlines the close cooperation in the preparation and holding of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 29-30, 2018, with the participation of all segments of the Syrian society. The three countries call on the representatives of the Syrian Government and the Opposition, which are committed to the sovereignty, independence and unity, territorial integrity and indivisibility of the country, to cooperate actively.





"For this purpose, prior to the Congress, the three guarantors will hold a special preparatory meeting on January 19-20, 2018, in Sochi. They see the future Syrian National Dialogue Congress as an initiative aimed at giving an impetus to the negotiation process under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva and promoting an intra-Syrian agreement based on mutual consent and consensus," the minister stated.

"The guarantor countries adopt a provision on a working group for the release of those detained, kidnapped, the exchange of bodies, and the search of missing persons, as well as a joint statement on the humanitarian demining in Syria including cultural heritage sites," he added.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey once again stressed the need to continue efforts aimed at strengthening the ceasefire and ensuring the effective functioning of all four de-escalation zones.