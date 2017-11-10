Astana process helps resolve Syrian conflict through political means - Putin

CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM - President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin thanked his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev for his invaluable contribution to holding of the International Meeting on the Syrian Settlement in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"I would like to thank Nursultan Abishevich [Nazarbayev] for his contribution to holding of the International Meetings on Syria in Astana (Astana process)," Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 14th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum on Thursday.



According to the Russian President, the Astana process offered a chance for the speediest settlement of the Syrian conflict through political means.