Astana Process is Kazakhstan's valuable contribution to global security strengthening - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Magzhan Ilyassov met with Director of Clingendael Academy Ron Ton.

During the meeting Ambassador Ilyassov briefed the Director of Clingendael Academy on President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives within the framework of the constitutional reform called to improve the system of public administration and redistribute powers among the branches of the government, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



Kazakh diplomat explained the tasks and priorities outlined by the Head of State in the state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". He also noted that Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have great potential in terms of bilateral cooperation in the development of digital technologies and introduction of innovations into industry.



The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria in the context of the results of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana on January 23-24, 2017.



Ambassador Ilyassov noted that another high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria is planned to be held in the Kazakh capital in mid February.



Director Ton highly praised Kazakhstan's peacekeeping initiatives and contribution to settlement of conflicts and de-escalation of tensions in many corners of the world. He stressed that within the framework of the Astana Process the first practical steps were made towards negotiations between the Syrian Government and the opposition. Ron Ton emphasized that the meetings on Syrian settlement in Astana with the participation of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will create favorable conditions for the launch of the next round of Geneva peace talks under the aegis of the UN.



According to him, the high-level meetings on Syrian settlement in Astana are the valuable contribution of Kazakhstan to strengthening of regional and global security and recognition of its role in the international arena.