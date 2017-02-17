Astana process: key takeaways

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The negotiations in Astana over Syrian subject have resulted in the decision to set up a three-party operating monitoring group for truce with participation of Iran, Russia, and Turkey, Vesti.ru informed.

According to Interfax agency, Sergey Vershinin, the Director of the Department for Middle East and North Africa of the Foreign Ministry of the RF, who represented the head of the Russian delegation in the Astana meeting, has told that the group will function on a permanent basis and its role will be to ensure fulfillment of truce by all parties to the conflict and creation of trust building measures.



The delegates have also agreed in Astana to set up the mechanism of exchange of captives, and determined the place where the dead victims' bodies will be exchanged.



Sergey Afanasyev, Deputy Head of the Central Department of Russian General Staff underlined that these measures would foster consolidation of trust building measures in Syria, RIA Novosti wrote.