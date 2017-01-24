Astana process parties made statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The participants of the international meeting on Syrian settlement have thanked President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to hold talks in Astana.

"We emphasize that the international meeting on Syrian settlement has been the direct dialogue between the Syrian Government and opposition in line with the Resolution 2254 of the UNSC. We support the desire of the opposition groups to take part in the next round of talks in Geneva on February 8, 2017", RoK Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov read the text of the joint statement of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

In the document the parties encourage the members of the international community to support the political process and implement all measures which have been concurred with the UNSC.

"We have made a decision to actively cooperate on the Astana platform with the UN support to ensure the Syrian political process, contribute to the global processes and execution of the Resolution 2254. We express gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan for receiving the international Syrian settlement meeting in Astana", says the message.