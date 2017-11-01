Astana process parties to hold Syrian national congress in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in Sochi as was agreed on October 31 by the participants of the seventh round of the Astana process international talks for resolving the Syrian conflict, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the UN Bashar Al-Jaafari told the final briefing that the intra-Syrian congress is the result of numerous dialogues and coordination of efforts between Syria and Russia. In view of the situation in the lines, the parties decided to hold the conference. It was proposed to hold the conference in Syria, and, then, Russia was chosen, he said.

In turn, Alexander Lavrentiev, Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, confirmed that earlier the parties to the Astana Peace Talks considered Syria as the place to host the important Syrian Congress. However, in light of the existing situation that does not ensure an adequate level of security, they decided to hold this event in Russia. He says he has recently learned that the most acceptable option for the Congress is the city of Sochi as there are good infrastructure and opportunities in terms of the security issues as well.

According to him, the Congress is in line with the international community's efforts to find effective options for political regulation and stimulation, including the process under the auspices of the UN in Geneva.