    Astana process: Parties work intesively - de Mistura

    13:12, 23 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, prior to the start of consultations on Syria in Astana told that parties are working hard to achieve results, RIA Novosti reports.

    "We work intensively", said the diplomat.

    International meeting on Syrian settlement will start at 13.00 local time on January 23, Astana (10.00 MSK), and it is expected that talks will take two days. Delegations of the Russian Federation, Turkey and Iran, as well as the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrived in Kazakh capital. According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the talks will be held at Rixos President Hotel Astana behind closed doors.

     

    Astana UN Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project)
