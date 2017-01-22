Astana process: Syrian opposition delegation came to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Syrian opposition has arrived in Astana for Syria peace talks, Kazinform learnt from MFA Official Spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov.

“Delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura have arrived in Astana by this time. A delegation of the Syrian opposition has arrived too,” Zhainakov said.

Syrian governmental officials are expected to come to Astana on Sunday.

“U.S. Ambassador George Krol will represent his country at the meeting,” added Zhainakov.

The Syriф peace talks will start in Astana January 23.