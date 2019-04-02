Astana ProTeam announces roster for Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Dwars door Vlaanderen, which will be held in Belgium on Wednesday, April 3rd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster includes Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Laurens De Vreese, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Daniil Fominykh, Hugo Houle.



Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports directors in race.