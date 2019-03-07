Astana ProTeam announces team's roster for Strade Bianche 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana ProTeam will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Strade Bianche, which will be held in Siena, Italy on March 9th.





Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dario Cataldo, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Omar Fraile, Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko, the team's official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.strade-bianche.it/