    Astana ProTeam announces team's roster for Strade Bianche 2019

    09:10, 07 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana ProTeam will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Strade Bianche, which will be held in Siena, Italy on March 9th.



    Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dario Cataldo, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Omar Fraile, Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko, the team's official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.strade-bianche.it/

    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
