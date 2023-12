NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the 2.HC stage race Baloise Belgium Tour, which will be held from June 12th to 16th.

Team's line-up will include Zhandos Bizhigitov, Laurens De Vreese, Yevgeniy Gidich, Daniil Fominykh, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Artyom Zakharov.



Alexandr Shefer and Sergey Yakovlev wills serve as sports directors in race.