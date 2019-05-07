Astana ProTeam reveals roster for Giro d'Italia 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Grand tour of the season, the famous Italian race Giro d'Italia, which will be held from May 11th to June 2nd, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's line-up includes Miguel Angel Lopez, Ion Izagirre, Pello Bilbao, Jan Hirt, Davide Villella, Dario Cataldo, Andrey Zeits and Manuele Boaro.



Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors in race.