Astana ProTeam rider Fabio Aru 16th at 2nd stage of 2016 Tour of the Basque Country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ProTeam rider Fabio Aru finished 16th at the 2nd stage of the 2016 Tour of the Basque Country.

According to Sports.kz, Spaniard Mikel Landa of Team Sky won the stage. Another Team Sky cyclist Columbian Sergio Luis Henao claimed the third spot. Coming in at №2 was Dutch Wilco Kelderman of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo.



Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana ProTeam who won the first stage of the race finished 42nd.