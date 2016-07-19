Astana ProTeam riders to master Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General manager of Astana ProTeam Alexander Vinokurov shared an exciting news - Astana riders started to learn Kazakh.

Renowned rider and Olympic champion Vinokurov took to his Instagram account to announce the news.



"Hi, we're learning Kazakh," he captioned a short video.



In the video the Astana riders also invite tourists to come to the Kazakh capital Astana to visit the International specialized exhibition Expo 2017.



Astana ProTeam includes riders from Kazakhstan, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Latvia.