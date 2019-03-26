Astana ProTeam takes part in Volta Ciclista Stage 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 99th edition of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya has started today with a challenging stage 1 in Calella. The peloton passed 163.7 km with 5 categorized climbs (three of them were of the first category), Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt from the early breakaway was able to stay clear in front of the race until the finish line in Calella, taking the stage win as well as the overall lead. For Astana Pro Team it was a day spent safely in the peloton.



"We knew it could be a challenging stage with some big climbs on the way to the finish. But, anyway, a bunch sprint was, normally, expected since the last big climb was really far from the finish line. However, a rider from the break was able to keep his advantage until the end. It was a nice ride for Thomas De Gendt. Congratulations to him. Our team stayed well together during the whole day, protecting Miguel Angel Lopez. In the end of the day, for us everything finished well," said Dmitri Sedoun, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

Stage 2 of the race will be held tomorrow: 179.8 km from Mataró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols.