Astana Pyramid marks 10th jubilee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-based Palace of Peace and Reconciliation - a unique building symbolizing friendship, unity and peace in Kazakhstan - marks its 10th anniversary, Kazinform learnt from the Municipal Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

Over the years of its activity, the so-called Pyramid has occupied a worthy place among cultural sights of Astana.

The idea of establishment of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation belongs to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Head of State voiced his idea at the I Congress of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders in 2003 and the II Congress was already held in the Pyramid.

World-famous opera star Montserrat Caballé was invited to perform at the Palace's opening ceremony. Since then, the Pyramid has hosted 5 inter-faith forums attended by Secretary General of the Muslim World League Abdallah Ben Abdel Muhsin at-Turki, Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexy II, Pope Saint John Paul II, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel Yona Metzger and many other religious leaders.

Authored by British architect Sir Norman Foster, the Pyramid greatly contributes to the development of Astana's cultural life by holding various large-scale cultural events such as operas and exhibitions.

The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation includes a Turkic library with tens of thousands of books and manuscripts by famous turkologists, the ethno-cultural centers of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the International Centre of Cultures and Religions, Kulanshi Modern Art Centre and the International Turkic Academy.