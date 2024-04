ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Tour de Slovaquie (Tour of Slovakia), which will be held from September 13th to 17th.

Rider roster: Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Davide Martinelli, Gleb Syritsa, Artyom Zakharov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Kazinform cites the Team’s press office.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Alexandr Shushemoin.