    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Memorial Marco Pantani

    13:26, 16 September 2023
    Photo: Фото: astana-qazaqstan.com
    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Memorial Marco Pantani, which will be held tomorrow, on September 16th, Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Alexey Lutsenko, Simone Velasco, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gianni Moscon, Yuriy Natarov, Harold Tejada, Harold Martin Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

    Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as the sports director in race.


