Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for Giro della Toscana top honors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team begins its Italian autumn classic campaign with Giro della Toscana, which is be held today, on September 13th.

Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Gleb Brussenskiy, Igor Chzhan, Harold Tejada, Gianni Moscon, Yuriy Natarov, Harold Martin Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

Sports director in race: Orlando Maini.

Race information: http://www.girodellatoscana.com