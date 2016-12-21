Astana Railway Station to be reconstructed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim of Astana Asset Issekeshev has held an offsite meeting and met with representatives of KTZ who informed about the beginning of internal reconstruction of Astana railway station. "For comfort of passengers iron seats will be replaced with soft. Also children's zone will be arranged. We will enhance supermarkets and shops, and strengthen security. The reconstruction work will be finished till April", - KTZ representatives said.

Issekeshev urged to provide high-quality field service and safety at the station square and arrange licensed taxi service with GPS system and POS-terminals and other necessary amenities. It was said in the meeting, that paid parking system would be similar to that of the airport. It will be free for 20 minutes, and over 20 minutes it will cost KZT 200 per hour.