    “Astana” ranked 6th in UCI rankings after team time trial

    18:50, 21 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA . KAZINFORM - The International Cycling Union released the updated rankings of the teams after the team time trial that took place in Richmond (USA) within the world championships, Vesti.kz reports.

    "Astana" cycling team that had the eighth result at the team time trial earned 90 points and remained on the sixth place just like after the Vuelta. Spanish team Movistar took the first place leaving behind Russian Katyusha and British Sky.

    In total, Astana team has 1006 points.

