Astana ranks amongst CIS Top 3 best shopping cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TurStat Analytical Agency has issued the rankings of the best shopping cities among the Russian tourists in CIS, Kazinform reports.

The World's Biggest Shopping Day was marked on November 11.



Baku, Astana and Minsk are taking the lead, TurStat reports. Tourists arrive for two-three days on an average to spend up to USD 1,000 each.

This year's list was drawn up according to the shopping tours analysis reports.