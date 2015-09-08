Astana readies to mark 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Preparations for the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate are in full swing in Astana city.

An ethno village (ethnoaul) will be constructed next to the Kazakh Yeli Monument on the left bank. It will consist of 50 yurts, two scenes and sports grounds where the main festivities will take place. The best dancers and singers from all corners of Kazakhstan - Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions, Astana and Almaty cities will entertain residents and guests of the Kazakh capital. The program of the three-day celebration also includes singing, dancing, fashion and sports competitions. Fairs and master classes of Kazakhstani craftsmen will take place as well. Representatives of all regions of Kazakhstan are also set to participate in a big parade scheduled to start next the Kazakh Yeli Monument at 10:00 a.m. on September 12. It bears to remind that Kazakhstan will mark the historic milestone - the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate this weekend staring from September 11 through 13.