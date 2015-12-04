Astana Rehabilitation Centre helps CP infants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Approximately 500 children from every corner of the country diagnosed with CP (Cerebral palsy) got a treatment course in the Astana Rehabilitation Centre in the past two years. The up-to-date methods of rehabilitation brought high results. Thus, 49 children hold their heads straight, more than 40 children can sit now. 70 kids started crawling and more than 30 little patients learnt to walk.

The Rehabilitation Centre was opened by Kasietti Zhol Foundation, which was organized in 2009 for charity purpose. The Foundation implements a project “The Future of the Nation” together with Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party and Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund. Established in 2014, the Rehabilitation Centre has been a part of this project. Its goal is to help the children with neurological and orthopaedic disorders from low-income families and orphanages of Kazakhstan.