Astana resident twice set friend’s car on fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The District Court № 2 of Almaty district of Astana has charged a resident of the capital with 5-year sentence.

According to the court, the man committed arson. He set the victim's car on fire after pouring petrol on it. Sometime later the convict came back to the place but the car was not destroyed. Thus, he decided to repeat the misdeed.

The motive for the crime was a personal dislike for the victim.

The District Court № 2 of Almaty district of Astana has sentenced the man to 5 years of imprisonment.