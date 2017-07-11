Astana residents help Spanish tourist to return home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tourist was sheltered, provided with food and medical assistance, the media center of the capital akimat reports.

A citizen of Spain got in trouble in Kazakhstan. While in Aktau, the man lost all his papers, however, he managed to somehow get to Astana.

In the capital, the foreigner, as it is required by law, was placed in a reception center for identification.

The staff of the legal clinic of the NGO "Kadyr-Caspian", which operates with the support of the United Nations Migration Agency learned about the incident with the Spaniard.

The volunteers helped the Spaniard to settle in the Center for Social Adaptation for people without a specific place of residence, where he stayed for about a week.

According to the deputy director of the Center Dinara Shapina, the case of a Spanish citizen was reviewed in the specialized inter-district administrative court of the city of Astana, which decided to send him home.

At present, the tourist returned home.